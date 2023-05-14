AYRWF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ayr Wellness Inc. to post earnings of -C$0.52 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$169.77 million. Last quarter, Ayr Wellness Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$3.30 on estimates of -C$0.49. The stock fell by -14.74% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AYRWF stock has fallen by -28.22%.

Is Ayr Wellness Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AYRWF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $2.38, implying upside potential of 157.02% from current levels.

AYRWF shares have lost about -68.61% in the past six months.

About Ayr Wellness Inc.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.

