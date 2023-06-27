AYI Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 06/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Acuity Brands Inc to post earnings of $3.72 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.05 billion. Last quarter, Acuity Brands Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $3.06 on estimates of $2.73. The stock fell by -11.02% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AYI stock has fallen by -2.99%.

Is Acuity Brands Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AYI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $185.00, implying upside potential of 15.33% from current levels.

AYI shares have lost about -4.36% in the past six months.

About Acuity Brands Inc

Acuity Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers, as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

