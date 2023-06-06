AVO Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/08/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $218.11 million. Last quarter, Mission Produce, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.07 on estimates of $0.01. The stock fell by -2.71% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AVO stock has risen by 7.86%.

Is Mission Produce, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AVO stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $15.67, implying upside potential of 24.07% from current levels.

AVO shares have lost about -19.30% in the past six months.

About Mission Produce, Inc.

Mission Produce Inc is engaged in the business of producing and distributing avocados. Also, the company provides additional services like ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management.

