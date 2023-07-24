Avangrid Inc (AGR) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Avangrid Inc (AGR) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Avangrid Inc to post earnings of $0.42 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.85 billion. Last quarter, Avangrid Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.64 on estimates of $0.75. The stock fell by -3.81% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AGR stock has fallen by -6.90%.

Is Avangrid Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AGR stock is a Moderate Sell, with an average analyst price target of $36.33, implying downside potential of -7.08% from current levels.

AGR shares have lost about -6.35% in the past six months.

About Avangrid Inc

Avangrid, Inc. is a diversified energy and utility company. It operates regulated utilities and electricity generation assets through two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. The Avangrid Networks includes eight electric and natural gas utilities. The Avangrid Renewables provides electricity through wind power, across the United States. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, CT.

