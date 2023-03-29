Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC) (CBWTF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC) (CBWTF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC) to post earnings of -C$0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$23.9 million. Last quarter, Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC) missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.07 on estimates of -C$0.01. The stock fell by -33.33% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CBWTF stock has fallen by -31.00%.

About Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC)

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. engages in investment, and financial and banking solutions. It focuses on equity and debt investments in private and public companies in various industries, including the cannabis industry. The company was founded on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

