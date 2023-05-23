Autodesk Inc (ADSK) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Autodesk Inc (ADSK) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/25/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk Inc to post earnings of $1.55 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.27 billion. Last quarter, Autodesk Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.86 on estimates of $1.81. The stock fell by -12.95% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ADSK stock has risen by 9.91%.

Is Autodesk Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ADSK stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $234.94, implying upside potential of 15.46% from current levels.

ADSK shares have gained about 3.26% in the past six months.

About Autodesk Inc

Autodesk, Inc. designs and develops software for the architecture, engineering, manufacturing, construction, and media and entertainment industries. Moreover, its digital media and entertainment solutions consists of tools for digital sculpting, animation, effects, modeling, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

