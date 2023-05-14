Austevoll Seafood ASA (0DNW) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Austevoll Seafood ASA (0DNW) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Austevoll Seafood ASA to post earnings of NOK2.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK7.02 billion. Last quarter, Austevoll Seafood ASA missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of NOK1.60 on estimates of NOK1.94. The stock fell by -7.94% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0DNW stock has risen by 9.16%.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA is a fishery and seafood company that owns and operates fishing vessels, fishmeal plants, canning plants, freezing plants, salmon farming, and marketing and sales. The company mainly operates in Norway, the U.K., Peru, Chile, and North Atlantic region. AUSS’s activities are segmented as: Leroy Seafood Group ASA (Europe), Austral Group S.A.A (Peru), Foodcorp Chile S.A (Chile), Br. Birkeland AS (Norway), Br. Birkeland Farming AS (Norway) and the joint venture Pelagia Holding AS (Europe). Among the segments Leroy Seafood Group ASA (Europe) generates the majority of the group’s income.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.