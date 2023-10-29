AUKUF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Ams Ag (AUKUF) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ams Ag to post earnings of €0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €880.29 million. Last quarter, Ams Ag beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.12 on estimates of -€0.02. The stock rose by 9.25% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AUKUF stock has fallen by -38.19%.

Is Ams Ag Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AUKUF stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $7.35, implying upside potential of 63.33% from current levels.

AUKUF shares have lost about -34.59% in the past six months.

About Ams Ag

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Non-Consumer segment consists of comprised of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Foundry segment manufactures analog/mixed signal ICs based on customer design. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.

