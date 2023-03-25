Augmedix Inc (AUGX) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Augmedix Inc (AUGX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Augmedix Inc to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $8.51 million. Last quarter, Augmedix Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.15 on estimates of -$0.17. The stock fell by -8.11% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AUGX stock has fallen by -3.85%.

About Augmedix Inc

Augmedix Inc humanizes the clinician-patient experience by enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most, delivering high-quality patient care. It converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides real-time administrative support, including referrals, orders, and reminders. The service, which supports over 35 specialties, delivers timely, accurate and comprehensive medical documentation to several of the healthcare systems in the U.S. and to hundreds of independent clinicians nationwide. Augmedix focuses on saving clinicians 2-3 hours per day, improve clinician productivity by as much as 20%, and increase clinicians’ satisfaction with work-life balance over 40%.

