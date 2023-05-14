ATOS Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. Last quarter, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.06 on estimates of -$0.07. The stock fell by -5.56% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ATOS stock has risen by 19.47%.

Is Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ATOS stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $4.75, implying upside potential of 573.85% from current levels.

ATOS shares have lost about -12.98% in the past six months.

About Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65. The ArgusCYTE Breast Health Test offers information to help inform breast cancer treatment options and to help monitor potential recurrence. The company was founded by Steven C. Quay and Shu Chih Chen in December 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

