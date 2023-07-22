ATIP Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Ati Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ati Physical Therapy, Inc. to post earnings of -$3.53 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $170.08 million. Last quarter, Ati Physical Therapy, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$7.50 on estimates of -$4.26. The stock fell by -3.79% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ATIP stock has fallen by -50.30%.

About Ati Physical Therapy, Inc.

ATI Physical Therapy is a healthcare company offering outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. It provides physical therapy to treat spine, neck, and shoulder injuries or pain.

