ATBPF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. (Otc) (ATBPF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. (Otc) to post earnings of -C$0.09 per share. Last quarter, Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. (Otc) beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.08 on estimates of -C$0.09.

Year-to-date, ATBPF stock has fallen by -1.50%.

About Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. (Otc)

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics, and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places. The company was founded by Andre Buret, John Wallace and Giuseppe Cirino on May 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

