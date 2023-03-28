Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Astra Space, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.01 million. Last quarter, Astra Space, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.17 on estimates of -$0.18. The stock fell by -13.79% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ASTR stock has fallen by -3.35%.

About Astra Space, Inc.

Holicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

