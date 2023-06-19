ASTL Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/21/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Algoma Steel Group Inc. to post earnings of C$0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$668.55 million. Last quarter, Algoma Steel Group Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.64 on estimates of -C$0.45. The stock rose by 1.86% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ASTL stock has risen by 23.49%.

Is Algoma Steel Group Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ASTL stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $11.72, implying upside potential of 50.64% from current levels.

ASTL shares have gained about 37.94% in the past six months.

About Algoma Steel Group Inc.

Legato Merger Corp is a blank check company.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.