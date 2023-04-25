ASPS Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post earnings of -$0.59 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $32.9 million. Last quarter, Altisource Portfolio Solutions beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.45 on estimates of -$0.65. The stock rose by 0.87% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ASPS stock has fallen by -56.01%.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Market; Real Estate Market; and Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations. The Mortgage Market segment offers loan servicers and originators with marketplaces, services, and technologies that span the mortgage lifecycle. The Real Estate Market segment provides real estate consumers and rental property investors with marketplaces and services that span the real estate lifecycle. The Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations segment includes certain ancillary businesses, interest expense and unallocated costs related to corporate support functions. The company was founded on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.