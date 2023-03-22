Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd Adr (ASLN) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd Adr (ASLN) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/24/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd Adr to post earnings of -$0.89 per share. Last quarter, Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd Adr beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.80 on estimates of -$0.95. The stock rose by 0.50% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ASLN stock has risen by 62.78%.

Is Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd Adr Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ASLN stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $11.50, implying upside potential of 292.49% from current levels.

ASLN shares have lost about -7.86% in the past six months.

About Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd Adr

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and ASLAN002. The firm’s portfolio focuses on validated growth pathways applied to new patient segments, novel immune checkpoints, and novel cancer metabolic pathways. The company was founded by Carl Aslan Jason Morton Firth, Mark McHale, and Jeffrey Tomlinson in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

