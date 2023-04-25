Ase Technology Holding (ASX) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Ase Technology Holding (ASX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ase Technology Holding to post earnings of $0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.31 billion. Last quarter, Ase Technology Holding beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.24 on estimates of $0.21. The stock rose by 0.82% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ASX stock has risen by 11.02%.

About Ase Technology Holding

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. The company develops and offers turnkey solutions for the front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well IC packaging, materials and electronic manufactures services. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Testing, Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS), Estate, and Others. The Packaging segment offers a broad range of package types such as flip-chip BGA, flip-chip chip scale packages, advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier, quad flat no-lead packages, advanced quad flat no-lead packages, and plastic BGA. The Testing segment provides complete range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, final testing of logic/mixed-signal/RF/(2.5D/3D) module and SiP/ MEMS/Discrete and other test-related services. The EMS segment is comprised of the SMT assembly line which provides activities such as, solder paste stencil printing, component placement, and solder reflow. ASE Technology Holding was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

