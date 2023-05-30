ASAN Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/01/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Asana, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $150.55 million. Last quarter, Asana, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.15 on estimates of -$0.27. The stock rose by 18.93% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ASAN stock has risen by 60.38%.

Is Asana, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ASAN stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $21.67, implying upside potential of 1.98% from current levels.

ASAN shares have gained about 17.02% in the past six months.

About Asana, Inc.

Asana Inc is a software company. The company provides platform for work management that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives. It helps plan marketing campaigns, streamline processes, manage sales, and manage product launches. Also, the company provides project management and workflow management solutions.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.