ARZGY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (ARZGY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Assicurazioni Generali SpA to post earnings of $0.31 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $24.99 billion. Last quarter, Assicurazioni Generali SpA beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.52 on estimates of $0.40. The stock rose by 3.56% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ARZGY stock has risen by 9.56%.

About Assicurazioni Generali SpA

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life, Life, and Holding & Other Business. The Non-Life segment includes both motor and non-motor businesses, among which motor third party liabilities, casualty, accident and health. This segment includes also more sophisticated covers for commercial and industrial risks and complex plans for multinationals. The Life segment includes saving and protection business, both individual and for family, as well as unit linked products with investment purposes and complex plans for multinationals. The Holding & Other Business segment includes banking and asset management activities as well as direction and coordination activities of the parent company. The company was founded on December 26, 1831 and is headquartered in Trieste, Italy.

