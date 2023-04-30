ARNGF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Argonaut (ARNGF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/02/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Argonaut to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $68 million. Last quarter, Argonaut missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.05 on estimates of -$0.01. The stock fell by -20.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ARNGF stock has risen by 7.14%.

Is Argonaut Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ARNGF stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $0.65, implying upside potential of 44.44% from current levels.

ARNGF shares have gained about 55.17% in the past six months.

About Argonaut

Argonaut Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. The company portfolio of gold operations include the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. The company was founded on April 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

