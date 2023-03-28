Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of -$0.41 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $462 thousand. Last quarter, Aridis Pharmaceuticals missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.47 on estimates of -$0.17. The stock fell by -1.09% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ARDS stock has fallen by -74.00%.

Is Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ARDS stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $10.00, implying upside potential of 2,464.10% from current levels.

ARDS shares have lost about -53.57% in the past six months.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

