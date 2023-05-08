ARHVF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Archer (ARHVF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Archer to post earnings of $0.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $267 million. Last quarter, Archer beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.11 on estimates of $0.01.

Year-to-date, ARHVF stock has risen by 2.44%.

About Archer

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment involves in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere comprises the land drilling operations in Latin America. The company was founded on August 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.