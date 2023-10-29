ARGX Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Argenx (ARGX) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Argenx to post earnings of -$1.45 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $308.55 million. Last quarter, Argenx beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$1.69 on estimates of -$1.71. The stock fell by -2.29% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ARGX stock has risen by 23.03%.

Is Argenx Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ARGX stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $591.75, implying upside potential of 28.68% from current levels.

ARGX shares have gained about 18.56% in the past six months.

About Argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren on April 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.