Arco Platform (ARCE) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Arco Platform (ARCE) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Arco Platform to post earnings of 2.17 BRL per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at 665 million BRL. Last quarter, Arco Platform beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -1.11 BRL on estimates of -1.63 BRL. The stock rose by 9.15% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ARCE stock has fallen by -3.27%.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolação, Brazil.

