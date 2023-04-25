ARCH Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Arch Resources, Inc. to post earnings of $9.50 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $794.94 million. Last quarter, Arch Resources, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $23.18 on estimates of $10.50. The stock rose by 9.66% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ARCH stock has fallen by -9.77%.

Is Arch Resources, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ARCH stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $188.00, implying upside potential of 49.01% from current levels.

ARCH shares have gained about 2.73% in the past six months.

About Arch Resources, Inc.

Arch Coal, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia. The Other Thermal segment contains supplementary thermal operations in Colorado, Illinois and the Coal Mac thermal operations in West Virginia. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

