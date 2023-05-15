ARBE Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Arbe Robotics Ltd. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $412 thousand. Last quarter, Arbe Robotics Ltd. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.25 on estimates of -$0.14. The stock fell by -21.59% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ARBE stock has fallen by -39.71%.

Is Arbe Robotics Ltd. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ARBE stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $8.00, implying upside potential of 279.15% from current levels.

ARBE shares have lost about -49.52% in the past six months.

About Arbe Robotics Ltd.

