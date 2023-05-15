APTX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Aptinyx (APTX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Aptinyx to post earnings of -$0.23 per share. Last quarter, Aptinyx beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.18 on estimates of -$0.19. The stock fell by -6.77% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, APTX stock has fallen by -74.31%.

Is Aptinyx Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for APTX stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $0.50, implying upside potential of 440.54% from current levels.

APTX shares have lost about -71.80% in the past six months.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.

