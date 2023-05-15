APRE Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. to post earnings of -$1.51 per share. Last quarter, Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.92 on estimates of -$2.60. The stock rose by 1.12% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, APRE stock has fallen by -40.33%.

Is Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for APRE stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $18.00, implying upside potential of 355.70% from current levels.

APRE shares have lost about -51.83% in the past six months.

About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

