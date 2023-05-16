Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 05/18/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. to post earnings of $1.84 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $6.39 billion. Last quarter, Applied Materials, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.03 on estimates of $1.93. The stock rose by 0.04% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AMAT stock has risen by 24.66%.

Is Applied Materials, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AMAT stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $135.60, implying upside potential of 11.96% from current levels.

AMAT shares have gained about 16.77% in the past six months.

About Applied Materials, Inc.

Founded in 1967, Applied Materials, Inc. is a California-based company which provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software solutions to the semiconductor, display, and related industries to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets.

