Applied Industrial (AIT) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Applied Industrial (AIT) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Applied Industrial to post earnings of $2.15 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.12 billion. Last quarter, Applied Industrial beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.09 on estimates of $1.67. The stock rose by 11.36% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AIT stock has risen by 8.85%.

Is Applied Industrial Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AIT stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $164.00, implying upside potential of 19.84% from current levels.

AIT shares have gained about 18.44% in the past six months.

About Applied Industrial

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution and Fluid Power Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers. The Fluid Power Businesses segment consists of specialized regional companies that distribute fluid power components and operate shops to assemble fluid power systems and perform equipment repair. The company was founded by Joseph Bruening in January 1923 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

