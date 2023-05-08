APPH Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Appharvest, Inc. (APPH) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Appharvest, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $9.4 million. Last quarter, Appharvest, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.86 on estimates of -$0.38. The stock fell by -9.49% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, APPH stock has fallen by -31.00%.

Is Appharvest, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for APPH stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $1.63, implying upside potential of 237.47% from current levels.

APPH shares have lost about -68.84% in the past six months.

About Appharvest, Inc.

