ANGO Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Angiodynamics, Inc. (ANGO) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 07/12/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Angiodynamics, Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $90.74 million. Last quarter, Angiodynamics, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.03 on estimates of -$0.01. The stock fell by -27.02% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ANGO stock has fallen by -29.77%.

About Angiodynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.