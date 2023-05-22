ANF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Company to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $814.92 million. Last quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch Company missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.81 on estimates of $0.86. The stock fell by -0.61% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ANF stock has fallen by -3.14%.

Is Abercrombie & Fitch Company Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ANF stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $27.00, implying upside potential of 18.11% from current levels.

ANF shares have gained about 1.06% in the past six months.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Company

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands. The company was founded by David Abercrombie in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

