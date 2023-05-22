Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 05/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. to post earnings of $2.75 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.21 billion. Last quarter, Analog Devices, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.75 on estimates of $2.61. The stock rose by 7.47% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ADI stock has risen by 16.70%.

Is Analog Devices, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ADI stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $238.66, implying upside potential of 25.26% from current levels.

ADI shares have gained about 14.15% in the past six months.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Massachusetts-based Analog Devices, Inc. is a multinational semiconductor company, which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, power management and reference products and digital signal processing and system products. The company also serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.