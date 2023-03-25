Anaergia, Inc. (ANRG) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Anaergia, Inc. (ANRG) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Anaergia, Inc. to post earnings of -C$0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$41.52 million. Last quarter, Anaergia, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.01 on estimates of -C$0.05. The stock fell by -26.53% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ANRG stock has fallen by -30.91%.

Is Anaergia, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ANRG stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$7.67, implying upside potential of 152.30% from current levels.

ANRG shares have lost about -65.73% in the past six months.

About Anaergia, Inc.

Anaergia Inc is engaged in production of clean energy, fertilizer, and recycled water from virtually any waste stream, offering the widest range of maximizing resource recovery solutions for the municipal, industrial, commercial, and agricultural markets.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.