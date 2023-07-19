AN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

AutoNation Inc (AN) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect AutoNation Inc to post earnings of $5.85 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $6.7 billion. Last quarter, AutoNation Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $6.05 on estimates of $5.74. The stock fell by -4.09% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AN stock has risen by 67.57%.

Is AutoNation Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AN stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $170.00, implying downside potential of -5.38% from current levels.

AN shares have gained about 62.49% in the past six months.

About AutoNation Inc

AutoNation, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler. The Import segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, and Nissan. The Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Lexus. The Corporate & Other segment involves in the collision centres, auction operations and stand-alone used vehicle sales and service centres. The company was founded by Steven Richard Berrard and Harry Wayne Huizenga Sr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.