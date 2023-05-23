AMWD Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect American Woodmark Corporation to post earnings of $1.50 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $475.65 million. Last quarter, American Woodmark Corporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.46 on estimates of $1.78. The stock fell by -13.03% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AMWD stock has risen by 9.79%.

Is American Woodmark Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AMWD stock is a Moderate Sell, with an average analyst price target of $51.67, implying downside potential of -4.58% from current levels.

AMWD shares have lost about -4.50% in the past six months.

About American Woodmark Corporation

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Simply Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Shenandoah Value Series, and Waypoint Living Spaces brands. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb, and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

