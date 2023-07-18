AMTB Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Amerant Bancorp Inc. Class A (AMTB) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Amerant Bancorp Inc. Class A to post earnings of $0.21 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $97.11 million. Last quarter, Amerant Bancorp Inc. Class A missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.59 on estimates of $0.69. The stock fell by -4.36% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AMTB stock has fallen by -29.99%.

Is Amerant Bancorp Inc. Class A Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AMTB stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $25.25, implying upside potential of 35.53% from current levels.

AMTB shares have lost about -31.56% in the past six months.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc. Class A

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking solutions. It offers deposit, credit, investment, wealth management and fiduciary services, both in the United States and to select international customers through the Mercantil Bank, N.A. and its subsidiaries. The company operates through the following segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment delivers the Mercantil Bank, N.A.’s core services and product offerings to domestic personal and commercial business customers and international customers, which are primarily personal customers. The Corporate LATAM segment serves financial institution clients and companies in Latin America. The Treasury segment manages securities portfolio; and manages the Mercantil Bank, N.A’s balance sheet, including the securities portfolio, the level and quality of liquidity, overall duration, economic value of equity and asset liability position. The Institutional segment comprises the balances and results of investment services and the Trust Company. Mercantil Bank Holding was founded on June 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

