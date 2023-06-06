AMSWA Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/08/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect American Software, Inc. to post earnings of $0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $30.78 million. Last quarter, American Software, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.13 on estimates of $0.10. The stock rose by 0.43% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AMSWA stock has fallen by -9.97%.

About American Software, Inc.

American Software, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions. The IT Consulting segment provides software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment involves the purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company was founded by James C. Edenfield in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

