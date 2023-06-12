AMMO (POWW) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

AMMO (POWW) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/14/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect AMMO to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $37.18 million. Last quarter, AMMO beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.05 on estimates of -$0.01. The stock fell by -12.89% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, POWW stock has risen by 14.69%.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of ammunition products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Jesse James, SHIELD, and One Precise Shot. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

