AMGN Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Amgen Inc (AMGN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Amgen Inc to post earnings of $3.81 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $6.11 billion. Last quarter, Amgen Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $4.09 on estimates of $4.10. The stock fell by -2.37% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AMGN stock has fallen by -6.10%.

Is Amgen Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AMGN stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $253.46, implying upside potential of 3.69% from current levels.

AMGN shares have lost about -4.49% in the past six months.

About Amgen Inc

Founded in 1980, California-based Amgen, Inc. is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, which is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. It primarily focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.