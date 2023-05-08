American States Water Company (AWR) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

American States Water Company (AWR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect American States Water Company to post earnings of $0.53 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $113 million. Last quarter, American States Water Company missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.50 on estimates of $0.82. The stock fell by -2.50% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AWR stock has fallen by -1.38%.

About American States Water Company

American States Water Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the purchase, production, distribution, and sale of water. It operates through the following segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company was founded on December 1, 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, CA.

