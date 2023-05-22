American Shipping Company ASA (ASCJF) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

American Shipping Company ASA (ASCJF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect American Shipping Company ASA to post earnings of $0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $30.55 million. Last quarter, American Shipping Company ASA missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.04 on estimates of $0.10.

Year-to-date, ASCJF stock has fallen by -13.29%.

About American Shipping Company ASA

American Shipping Co ASA is a ship owning and lease financing company. It is engaged in the business to purchase and bareboat charter out product tankers, shuttle tankers and other vessels to operators and end users in the U.S. Jones Act market. The firm’s fleet includes product tankers and shuttle tankers. The company derives all of its revenues from the United States.

