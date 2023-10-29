AMCR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Amcor (AMCR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Amcor to post earnings of $0.15 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.44 billion. Last quarter, Amcor beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.19 on estimates of $0.18. The stock rose by 1.72% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AMCR stock has fallen by -24.63%.

Is Amcor Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AMCR stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $9.68, implying upside potential of 11.78% from current levels.

AMCR shares have lost about -19.07% in the past six months.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Warmley, the United Kingdom.

