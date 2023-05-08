ALTG Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Alta Equipment Group, Inc. (ALTG) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Alta Equipment Group, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $395.67 million. Last quarter, Alta Equipment Group, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.04 on estimates of $0.04. The stock fell by -11.78% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ALTG stock has risen by 1.70%.

Is Alta Equipment Group, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ALTG stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $24.75, implying upside potential of 85.12% from current levels.

ALTG shares have gained about 10.98% in the past six months.

About Alta Equipment Group, Inc.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment through its branch network. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered Livonia, MI.

