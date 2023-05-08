ALRN Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.60 per share. Last quarter, Aileron Therapeutics beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$1.40 on estimates of -$1.65. The stock rose by 2.50% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ALRN stock has fallen by -57.34%.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine, Rosana Kapeller, Huw M. Nash, Joseph A. Yanchik III, and Loren David Walensky in June 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

