ALLT Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Allot Communications (ALLT) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Allot Communications to post earnings of -$0.23 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $20.01 million. Last quarter, Allot Communications beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.13 on estimates of -$0.16. The stock fell by -13.29% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ALLT stock has fallen by -21.57%.

About Allot Communications

Allot Ltd. engages in the development and provision of network intelligence and security solutions for mobile, fixed service providers, enterprises. The firm offers analytics, traffic management, policy control and charging, and service enablement platforms. It also provides maintenance, support services, and professional services including installation and training. The company was founded by Yigal Jacoby and Michael Shurman on November 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.

