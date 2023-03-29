Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Alimera Sciences (ALIM) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Alimera Sciences to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $14.63 million. Last quarter, Alimera Sciences missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.75 on estimates of -$0.40. The stock fell by -2.01% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ALIM stock has fallen by -34.78%.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the U.S. and International geographic segments. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration, and retinal vein occlusion. Its products include ILUVIEN and NADPH Oxidase Inhibitors. The company was founded by Daniel C. Myers and David R. Holland on June 4, 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

