AKKVF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Akastor ASA (AKKVF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/13/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Akastor ASA to post earnings of -NOK0.25 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK70 million. Last quarter, Akastor ASA missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -NOK0.13 on estimates of -NOK0.04. The stock rose by 2.11% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AKKVF stock has fallen by -7.03%.

About Akastor ASA

Akastor ASA is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: MHWirth; AKOFS Offshore; and Other Holdings. The MHWirth segment focuses on drilling systems and lifecycle services. The AKOFS Offshore segment gives installation and intervention services. The Other Holdings segment involves corporate functions and several long term office lease contracts. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.