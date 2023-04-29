AIRC Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Apartment Income Reit Corp (AIRC) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/01/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Apartment Income Reit Corp to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $207.06 million. Last quarter, Apartment Income Reit Corp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.17 on estimates of $0.20. The stock rose by 0.86% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AIRC stock has risen by 9.02%.

Is Apartment Income Reit Corp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AIRC stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $42.60, implying upside potential of 15.20% from current levels.

AIRC shares have lost about -0.54% in the past six months.

About Apartment Income Reit Corp

Apartment Investment and Management Co. owns a portfolio of 125 apartment communities with almost 33,000 units and is currently developing seven additional properties with 1,297 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C..

